National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Insider Scott D. Felenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $247.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. State Street Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.