Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 103,227 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $79.41.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

