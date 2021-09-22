Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.13 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Balchem worth $30,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $94.69 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

