Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 902 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $30,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

MANT stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

