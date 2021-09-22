Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack Buys 50,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$211,200.

OSK stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.26 million and a PE ratio of -49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.49 and a 52 week high of C$4.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

