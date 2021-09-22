SITE Centers Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

