The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Plans GBX 3.80 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON TPFG opened at GBX 277.70 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of £88.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.
About The Property Franchise Group
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.