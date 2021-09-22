Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £618.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

