Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £618.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
