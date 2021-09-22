Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KIROY stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

