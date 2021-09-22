Morgan Stanley Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.79 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.