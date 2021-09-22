Morgan Stanley Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.79 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

