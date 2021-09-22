Barclays Increases Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $38.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

