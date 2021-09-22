Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.45 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Display worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

