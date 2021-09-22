Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Global Net Lease worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

