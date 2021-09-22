Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.37% of CVR Partners worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $338,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UAN stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $672.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

