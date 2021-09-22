The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Neutral

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,475. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

