Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 283.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,806.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

