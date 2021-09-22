FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGEN. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

