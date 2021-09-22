Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $690.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $625.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $645.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

