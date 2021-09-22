Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $1,728,577 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

Illumina stock opened at $434.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.17 and its 200-day moving average is $439.47. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.24 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

