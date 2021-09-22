ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

