Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,071 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,273,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,822,000.

FMAT stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

