Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.