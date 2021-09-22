Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $37.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.