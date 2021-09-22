Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $281.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.01 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

