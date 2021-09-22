Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in News by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 101,536 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.