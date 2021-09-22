Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 200,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

