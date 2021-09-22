Comparing Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tintri and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $73.89, suggesting a potential upside of 84.03%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 36.49% 8.19% 3.78%

Volatility & Risk

Tintri has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tintri and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StoneCo $644.50 million 19.23 $165.69 million $0.57 70.44

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Summary

StoneCo beats Tintri on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

