$732.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post $732.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.70 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $890.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

