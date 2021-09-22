Michael David Mauger Sells 1,670 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total value of C$334,007.01.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$194.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$183.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$161.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9,275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00.

KXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

