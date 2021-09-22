WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $477,000 Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.