Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,939,657 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 384.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

