Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 31,218 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 852,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

