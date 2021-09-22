Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of CBIZ worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

