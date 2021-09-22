MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.94.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $488.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.48. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,267 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,720. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

