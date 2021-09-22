Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.