Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of LSPD opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.53. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

