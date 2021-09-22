Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $4,697,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $4,555,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

