24,505 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

