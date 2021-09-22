Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $232.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

