AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

