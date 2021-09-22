abrdn plc Sells 3,792 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 80.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

