Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

