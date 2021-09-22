abrdn plc Sells 7,498 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $269,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,802 shares of company stock worth $96,348,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

