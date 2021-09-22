abrdn plc Takes $6.36 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

