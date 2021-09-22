abrdn plc Sells 7,985 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 78.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 206,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 442.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 162,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.