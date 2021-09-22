Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,963 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FOX were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

