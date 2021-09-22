Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 700 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 184.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

