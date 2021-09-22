Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $352,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,576,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

