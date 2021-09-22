Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

