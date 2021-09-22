Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Codexis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Codexis stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

